TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — The Bradford County Airport might soon house a new flight school service after receiving a notice of intent from a local aviation company, according to Airport Manager Kerry Spaulding.
The airport’s board was notified Morelli Aviation’s intent to continue flight training on the Towanda Township site during their meeting Wednesday. Spaulding said owner Anthony Morelli has already provided his liability insurance documents to airport management and will be formally submitting an application to the board in the near future.
This comes after Quigley Aviation recently advised airport management that he would no longer be able to service flight students there so he could focus on his active customer base at the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport.
According to Spaulding, Morelli will offer primary and advanced flight training “in a 180hp Piper Archer that is fully equipped with state of the art GPS and instrument flight navigation avionics.”
