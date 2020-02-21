Lockheed-Martin will be conducting flight testing operations at the Bradford County Airport starting at 6 p.m. this evening and continuing until around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
Because of these operations, the airport’s pilot controlled runway lighting, taxiway lighting, and rotating beacon will be out of service. County maintenance and airport staff, as well as local firefighters, will be on scene to assist, according to a letter sent out by Airport Manager Kerry Spaulding.
Aviators are also being advised of this situation through a Notice to Armen that has been filed with the Federal Aviation Administration, Spaulding added.
