TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — The Bradford County Airport will be receiving stimulus money from the Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration as a result of the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act, the latest coronavirus relief legislation, Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) announced on Tuesday. The money will come out of a package of $239 million in new funding designated for 63 Pennsylvania airports.
“Pennsylvania’s airports provide an essential service to travelers and stimulate our local economies,” Casey said in a statement. “With a steep decline in travel and revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our airports need help to continue operations and save employees’ jobs. I was proud to advocate for our Commonwealth’s airports to receive funding from the CARES Act and I am pleased that the FAA plans to implement a streamlined grant process to expedite this funding for critical airport needs. I will continue to work to ensure that our workers and our airports receive the resources they need to manage through this pandemic.”
Bradford County Airport manager Kerry Spaulding said on Tuesday that there was a myriad of projects the airport could use the funds to address but that the decision on what to use the funds for will ultimately come from the board of directors and county commissioners. Both employees at the airport are still currently working.
