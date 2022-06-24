Bradford County and municipalities to receive $12 million in Impact Fee payments

Since horizontal natural gas drilling became standard practice in gas fields across the nation in 2010, Bradford County has been a capital of natural gas production in the vast Marcellus Shale region.
Bradford County has regularly ranked as one of the most heavily drilled counties in the state, and a major recipient of the industry’s payments of “Impact Fees”.
Established in 2012 as an alternative to a severance tax used in many oil-rich states, the Impact Fee is paid by the gas harvesting companies to the state and municipalities affected by their presence, with 60% of payments going to those affected directly by activity, and 40% going into the “Marcellus Legacy Disbursement” which disburses payments to all counties in the state and makes funds available statewide for infrastructure projects and environmental regulation.
Municipalities usually receive their checks in July, and checks will likely be higher than the previous year. Impact fee disbursements for the year 2021 are expected to top $234,437,000 statewide. This total would be the second highest payout since 2015. The payout for the 2020 year, marred by pandemic safety measures and a bottomed-out oil market, represents the lowest payout in that time with $146,254,725 disbursed.
Washington County leads the state in Impact Fee payout with almost $7.7 million coming in from 2021, followed by Susquehanna with $7.2 million and Bradford County with $5.8 million. Municipalities within Bradford County will also receive individual payments, with Columbia Township leading the way with $592,000, followed by Wilmot, Overton, Herrick, and Stevens Townships, all are expected to receive at least $450,000 each.
More than 500 new wells were drilled in Pennsylvania in 2021.
Impact Fee payments are expected in the month of July. Anyone interested in finding how much their county or municipality is likely to receive can find data at www.puc.pa.gov/filing-resources/issues-laws-regulations/act-13-impact-fee/local-government-information.
