TOWANDA — Bradford County officials and the Pennsylvania Department of Health are announcing the first presumptive positive case of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Bradford County today.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health will continue to monitor the individual. No other details about the person involved will be released to protect their privacy.
Bradford County has been preparing for the COVID-19 virus, with the anticipation that it would likely make its way to our county. Officials want to remind everyone that you can take simple steps to help to prevent the spread of this virus such as, washing your hands often, covering coughs/sneezes, not touching your face, frequently cleaning touched surfaces, staying home if you are sick, avoiding sick people.
If you feel that you have symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath please stay at home and call your healthcare provider for further instructions on how to get tested.
This is an evolving situation which will require constant monitoring. To receive the latest information and updates regarding COVID-19 in Bradford County, please visit the Bradford County Department of Public Safety Facebook page or Bradford County website at bradfordcountypa.org.
