Bradford County stands at 41 positive cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in which COVID-19 played a role, according to the Department of Health’s latest update on the coronavirus’ toll on Pennsylvania on Sunday. The DOH also reported a second case of the novel virus in Sullivan County. Sullivan County has no deaths caused by the virus.
In Pennsylvania, there are 623 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 62,234. The state is also reporting 4,418 total deaths, an increase of 15 new deaths. “As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.
“We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
There are 270,670 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
- Nearly 2% are aged 13-18;
- Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;
- Nearly 37% are aged 25-49;
- Nearly 26% are aged 50-64; and
- Nearly 29% are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 13,447 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,091 cases among employees, for a total of 15,447 at 558 distinct facilities in 45 counties. Out of our total deaths, 3,057 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. Approximately 4,451 of the total cases are in health care workers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.