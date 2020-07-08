Tuesday’s update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health reflected two additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional probable case for Bradford County.
This comes after the department’s reporting of confirmed cases was decreased by two over the past week.
With a total of 52 confirmed and seven probable COVID-19 cases to date, more than 3,800 residents have tested negative, according to the department. The county still has three COVID-19-related deaths to date.
Meanwhile, Sullivan County remains with five confirmed and five probable COVID-19 cases.
Statewide, Pennsylvania now has 995 additional positive COVID-19 cases, which includes 204 cases from Allegheny County and 288 cases from Philadelphia County. However, the department noted that the Philadelphia cases are not all representative of the previous 24 hours due to the lag time in reporting from the Philadelphia Department of Health.
The state also reported an additional 33 COVID-19-related deaths.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine continues stressing the continuous wearing of masks to prevent the spread of the disease.
