Bradford County begins December with increasing COVID cases (free to read)

Bradford County is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and one new death related to the virus as December begins.
Data within this report is in the recent period of Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The previous period was Nov. 23 to 29.
Bradford County has 85 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 22 since the last dashboard period. The county now has a total of 226 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in 2020. This is the first increase in cases since the period of Oct. 5 to 11 which displayed around 156 cases.
Pennsylvania currently has around 7,867 new COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 150 cases since the last period. The commonwealth now has a total of 48,527 deaths related to the virus.
The county currently has 25,350 residents fully vaccinated out of its total population of 60,323. Fully vaccinated residents now make up 42% of the population. The overall commonwealth has a total of around 8.6 million residents fully vaccinated out of around 13 million.
The following data is from the Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 period of the dashboard:
Bradford County:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 63 to 85.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 105.2 to 142.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 7.6% to 8.7%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 12.6 to 11.1.
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0.7 to 1.3.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 6.8% to 5.0%.
Pennsylvania overall:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 8,132 to 10,102.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 62.6 to 77.8.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 9.9% to 10.9%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 1,157.9 to 1,231.7.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 66.6 to 50.7.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 3.1% to 2.5%.
Numbers adjusted since the last COVID report include: Bradford County: Newly confirmed cases from 62 to 63, incidence rate from 103.6 to 105.2, PCR from 7.9% to 7.6% and the percentage of emergency room visits from 6.7% to 6.8%. Pennsylvania: Newly confirmed cases from 7,876 to 8,132 and the incidence rate from 60.6 to 62.6.
The Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard displays cases per 100,000 population for each county in Pennsylvania. Only three counties are considered high transmission: Bradford, Fulton and Forest counties. Bradford County is the only county in the Northern Tier that is classified as high transmission.
The CDC and Bradford County Department of Public Health recommends that the public engage in various safety actions that can protect them from COVID-19. Individuals should wash their hands, wear masks in crowded areas and quarantine if they develop COVID-19 symptoms, especially if they have a positive COVID test.
For information on vaccinations, people can call the Pennsylvania DOH Office in Towanda at (570) 265-2194 or visit 142 Colonial Dr. Anyone can also visit the CDC website.
