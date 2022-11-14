Bradford County begins November with declining COVID cases (free to read)

COVID-19 cases are continuing to decline within Bradford County as no new deaths related to the virus have been recorded.
Data within this report can be found in the recent period of Nov. 2 to 8 within the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The previous period was Oct. 26 to Nov. 1.
There is currently 97 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, which is a decrease of 36, according to the dashboard. Cases haven’t been this low since the period of Aug. 10 to 16 that displayed 89 cases.
Bradford County has 223 total COVID deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard. The recent period displays no new deaths.
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania overall has seen COVID-19 cases decrease by 780 since the last dashboard period. Specifically, the commonwealth currently has 9,030 cases. However, Pennsylvania’s current total death count has increased by 154 deaths since the last dashboard period. Pennsylvania has a total of 47,994 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Bradford County currently has 25,193 residents fully vaccinated out of its total population of 60,323. This is an increase of 69 since the Review’s last COVID report. Pennsylvania has an estimated 8.6 million residents fully vaccinated out of around 13 million residents.
The following data is from the dashboard’s most recent period of Nov. 2 to 8:
Bradford County:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 133 to 97.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 220.5 to 160.8.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 16.2% to 11.6%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 13.7 to 20.6.
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1.0 to 0.6.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 3.3% to 2.9%.
Pennsylvania overall:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 9,810 to 9,030.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 76.6 to 70.5.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 11.3% to 10.4%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 1,223.1 to 1,260.4.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 64.7 to 63.4.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 2.1% to 2.5%.
Additional numbers adjusted since the Review’s last COVID report consist of:
• Bradford County: Newly reported confirmed cases of 128 to 133, the incidence rate of 212.2 to 220.5 and the PCR rate of 16.3% to 16.2%.
• Pennsylvania: New cases from 9,576 to 9,810, the incidence rate from 74.8 to 76.6 and the PCR rate from 11.5% to 11.3%.
Despite the significant case decreases, Bradford County still remains classified as a high transmission county for COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard. Other counties such as Tioga, Susquehanna and Wyoming are considered to be at medium levels of transmission, while Sullivan County is considered a low transmission area. Lycoming, Columbia and Luzerne counties are still considered high transmission areas.
The CDC and Bradford County Department of Public Health recommends that the public engage in various safety actions that can protect them from COVID-19. Individuals should wash their hands, wear masks in crowded areas and quarantine if they develop COVID-19 symptoms, especially if they have a positive COVID test.
For information on vaccinations, people can call the Pennsylvania DOH Office in Towanda at (570) 265-2194 or visit 142 Colonial Dr. Anyone can also visit the CDC website.
