Bradford County begins preparations for off-year elections

Loyal readers of The Daily Review may have noticed a number of candidacy and re-election notices being published in the last few weeks. That’s because a number of important positions locally will be on the ballot.
Though Pennsylvania sees a lot of advertising and campaign rallies when the President, Governor, or Senator are on the ballot in even years, it’s the small local offices that affect the daily lives of Pennsylvanians the most. Offices in the county’s municipalities, be they borough council seats or township supervisor positions, will be up for election in the May primary and the November general election.
Some statewide seats, notably State Supreme Court and other appellate-level court seats will also be on the ballot.
The county-wide row offices will also be up for new four-year terms. Those include the three county commissioners, three county auditors, county prothonotary, county treasurer, coroner, register and recorder, and county sheriff. Some of these offices have incumbents running for re-election, and other positions already have newcomers trying to break into county-wide office for the first time.
Those running for office will need take some important steps though. Starting Monday they can pick up nominating petitions at the Bradford County Department of Elections office, but they can’t circulate them for signatures until Feb. 14. and must have them returned by March 7. Another consideration for those running for office is financial disclosure.
“A big thing people run into is they need to file financial interest reports with us and the keeper of record at their municipality,” explained Renee Smithkors, director of the county Department of Elections.
She said failure to do both can cause a person’s candidacy to be rejected.
Candidates for county row offices will need to file nominating forms with at least 100 signatures by March 7. Those running for school board or borough office would need 10. Information on which spots that will be on the primary and general election ballots will be posted and advertised by the Department of Elections in coming days.
Off-year elections don’t have the same wide appeal as Presidential or Midterm years. Last year’s election was headlined by competitive races for state Governor and a Senate seat, and drew in 23,726 voters across the county: 63% of all registered voters in the county. By comparison, the last off-year election that included the county’s row offices drew in just 13,246 votes.
Information on which spots that will be on the primary and general election ballots will be posted and advertised by the Department of Elections in coming days. The last day to register to vote before the primary is May 1. The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is May 9.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
