Bradford County begins September with COVID decreases

This graph from the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard displays red-colored counties as high transmission areas for the COVID-19 virus. Bradford County in the Northern Tier is still categorized as high transmission.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

Bradford County has started the month of September with declining cases of COVID-19.

There are currently 112 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. This is a decrease compared to the recorded 159 cases in the previous period of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The current period is Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, while the previous one was Aug. 24 to 30. Number adjusted since the Review’s last COVID report include new cases from 151 to 159.

