Bradford County begins September with COVID decreases

Bradford County has started the month of September with declining cases of COVID-19.
There are currently 112 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. This is a decrease compared to the recorded 159 cases in the previous period of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The current period is Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, while the previous one was Aug. 24 to 30. Number adjusted since the Review’s last COVID report include new cases from 151 to 159.
Despite the decrease, the current number of COVID-19 cases is higher compared to the 86 cases recorded at the start of August.
The following data is from the dashboard’s most recent period of Aug. 31 to Sept. 6:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 159 to 112.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 263.6 to 185.7.
• PCR testing positivity rate stayed the same at 17.6% to 14.8%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 14.9 to 17.3
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0.1 to zero.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 1.8% to 2.2%.
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 14,072 to 12,530.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 109.9 to 97.9.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 16.2% to 16.3%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 1,251.6 to 1,169.9.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 48.1 to 51.4.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness remained at 0.7%.
Additional numbers adjusted since the Review’s last COVID report consist of:
• Bradford County: Incidence rate from 250.3 to 263.6 and the PCR rate from 17.8% to 17.6%.
• Pennsylvania: New cases from 13,608 to 14,072 and the incidence rate from 106.3 to 109.9.
According to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard, Bradford County has been consistently categorized as a high transmission area. Nearby counties such as Tioga and Susquehanna are listed as medium, while Sullivan and Wyoming are considered low.
Bradford County has had 216 total deaths related to the COVID-19 virus since the beginning of the pandemic, while overall Pennsylvania has had 46,831 deaths.
The county currently has 24,607 residents fully vaccinated out of 60,323 total residents. Pennsylvania has over 8.5 million people fully vaccinated out of around 13 million residents.
In an effort to promote good hygiene and protection from the virus and other deadly diseases, the CDC and Bradford County Department of Public Health continue to make safety recommendations. People should wash their hands and wear masks in crowded areas. They should also quarantine if COVID-19 symptoms develop and if they have a positive COVID test.
For information on vaccinations, people can call the Pennsylvania DOH Office in Towanda at (570) 265-2194 or visit 142 Colonial Dr. Anyone can also visit the CDC website.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
