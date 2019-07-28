Nicole Bloom and Jacob King of Waverly are pleased to announce the birth of a daughter, Isabella Evangeline, on July 2, 2019 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Megan Talada and Jacob Shaffer of Athens are pleased to announce the birth of a son, Easton Carter, on July 4, 2019 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Shayleah and John West of Waverly are pleased to announce the birth of a son, Roczen Cooper, on July 4, 2019 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Jocelyn Yaple of Waverly is pleased to announce the birth of a son, Finnley Leslie, on July 5, 2019 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Meghan and Skylar Ayers of Wysox are pleased to announce the birth of a son, Zachary Steven, on July 8, 2019 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Melissa and Edward Beam of Breesport are pleased to announce the birth of a son, William Edward III, on July 8, 2019 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Kelli and Dustin Jackson of Athens are pleased to announce the birth of a daughter, Anistyn Aeryn, on July 10, 2019 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Angie and Russell Bennett of Athens are pleased to announce the birth of a daughter, Lillian McKenzie, on July 11, 2019 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Brittany Warfle and Roland Martin of Friendsville, are pleased to announce the birth of a daughter, Sophia Marie, on July 13 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Dorothy and Jason Bahr of Lopez are pleased to announce the birth of a daughter, Averie Winifred, on July 13, 2019 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Carson Spencer and Rusty Howard of Troy are pleased to announce the birth of a daughter, Estella Anne, on July 13, 2019 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Alisha Struppler and Timothy Mott of Sare are pleased to announce the birth of a daughter, Adalynn Jane, on July 15, 2019 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Laura Eddy and Brennan Rathbun of Columbia Cross Roads are pleased to announce the birth of a son, Clayton Lee, on July 17 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Shobha Mandal and Dipendra Sah of Sayre are pleased to announce the birth of a daughter, Akanksha, on July 17 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Natasha and Anthony Lane of Athens are pleased to announce the birth of a daughter, Adelynn Cecilia, on July 18 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Sheena and Josh Newcomb of Tioga, Pennsylvania, are pleased to announce the birth of a son, Daxtyn James, on July 19, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Amber Jennejohn and Allen Basinger of Athens are pleased to announce the birth of a son, William Carter, on July 20, 2019 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Clarissa Cain and Ryan Chapman of Athens are pleased to announce the birth of a daughter, Izabelle Patricia Ann, on July 21, 2019 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Rhea Chacona and Frank Blair, Jr. of Towanda are pleased to announce the birth of a daughter, Dalilah Reign, on July 22 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Ashley and Brian Johnson, Jr. of Sayre are pleased to announce the birth of a daughter, Sahara Marie, on July 22, 2019 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
