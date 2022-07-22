TOWANDA — The River Valley Regional YMCA welcomes Randi Morse as the new executive director of the Bradford County Branch YMCA.
Morse brings years of leadership, volunteering, and experience to this position as she has dedicated her adult career to helping vulnerable populations within Bradford County. Randi has worked as a housing specialist with severely and persistently mentally ill individuals, provided case management to struggling and recovering addicts and their families, and enjoyed working in collaboration on many occasions with the criminal justice system.
She is passionate about helping others thrive in their communities, offering supports and resources, and working in partnership with other agencies and programs to help better individuals and family’s lives. Morse loves meeting new people and making lasting connections with them in the communities.
A longtime member of the Bradford County Branch YMCA, Morse attributes numerous acquaintances, opportunities, and wonderful memories raising her children to her “Y” experience. She is also a member of the Towanda Little League and volunteers within her community.
Morse is an alumnus of Mansfield University and Capella University, with a Master’s in Public Safety Leadership. She is a native of Leroy, where her parents still reside.
Morse is the mother of two daughters and one son and resides in Towanda. She enjoys hiking, kayaking, being at the Lake, watching and playing sports, volunteering, and, most importantly, spending time with family and friends.
