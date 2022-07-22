TOWANDA — The River Valley Regional YMCA welcomes Randi Morse as the new executive director of the Bradford County Branch YMCA.

Morse brings years of leadership, volunteering, and experience to this position as she has dedicated her adult career to helping vulnerable populations within Bradford County. Randi has worked as a housing specialist with severely and persistently mentally ill individuals, provided case management to struggling and recovering addicts and their families, and enjoyed working in collaboration on many occasions with the criminal justice system.