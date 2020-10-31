Bradford County branch YMCA hosting Trunk or Treat

TOWANDA BOROUGH – Every year the Bradford County Branch YMCA hosts an annual Halloween party, but this year it’s going to look a little different.
“Our community’s safety is our first priority; however, we believe it’s important for the mental health of our children and families to still provide community services where possible” says Charity Field, district executive director at the YMCA. In effort to provide safe family fun for all ages, the Bradford County Branch YMCA has changed their plans for this year.
From 4:30 to 6 p.m. today, the YMCA will be hosting a drive by trunk or treat for all community members at the Towanda Elementary School. Patrons are asked to enter from Lombard Street, follow the one way street, and watch for signs. Those in attendance are asked to stay in their vehicle, and the trunk participants will bring the treats to your car. All cars will be given the chance to vote for their favorite trunk. The best trunk will receive a prize.
For the fourth year, Visions Federal Credit Union continues to sponsor this event.
Field said, “This has been huge success because of Visions FCU and volunteers who make it possible. We are thankful to be in such a generous community.”
Many other local businesses and families will be also supporting the event by hosting a trunk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.