Bradford County budget proposal setting up 12th year with no tax increase

Bradford County’s $84,464,950 budget proposal for 2022 is now available for public inspection. If approved next month, Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller said it will mean a 12th year without a property tax increase.
The budget reflects a $5.5 million increase compared to last year, but Miller said a lot of that increase is due to the inclusion of American Rescue Plan and Emergency Rental Assistance Program funding to help those who have been economically impacted by COVID-19.
With the American Rescue Plan funding, Miller said they are still creating a plan for how to use that money and nothing has been finalized at this time.
“We’re actually still receiving guidance from the federal government for how we can use those (funds),” Miller said.
He said most departments were able to pretty much hold the line on spending, although he said the largest increases came with the budgets for Children and Youth Services, at 6.66%, and Bradford County Correctional Facility, at 4.83%, due to the rising costs of providing those services.
Miller noted that the county was helped along with a minimal increase in health insurance costs, and was able to provide a 5% pay increase to non-union workers – who make up a majority of county employees. However, with that increase, their pay will remain steady over the next two years, Miller noted.
“I want to thank all of our elected officials and department heads for the outstanding job they did putting another budget together this year. It was a great effort on everybody’s part between our county departments and Dan, our fiscal director.”
A copy of the proposed budget is posted on www.bradfordcountypa.org or is available in the Commissioners Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.