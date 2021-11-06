TOWANDA — Christmas is right around the corner. The Bradford County Children and Youth Services is bringing back the Angel Tree Program in order to provide local children and families with a holiday to remember.
Bradford County CYS is calling for support from the community to donate new unwrapped toys, clothing, or monetary support to local families and children in need. CYS also offers the option of sponsoring a specific child or family.
“Without the kindness, generosity and support from local organizations and persons, such as you, the holiday season would not be as bright and filled with hope for the children in our community,” Bradford County CYS staff member Vicky Scharder said.
Schrader said that Covid-19 has continued to make challenging time for children and because of that the Bradford County CYS staff would like to do everything in their power to help the children have a joyous Christmas.
“We love the spirit of our local community when it comes to helping during the holidays,” Schrader said. “You have always stepped up and donated to provide Christmas for our children and families.”
The Bradford County CYS is accepting donations of new unwrapped clothing or toys donations at the Bradford County Children and Youth office located at 218 Main Street in Towanda, PA.
Any questions can also be directed to Schrader schraderv@bradfordco.org or (570) 265-1760 ext. 2923.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.