The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that Bradford County’s cases of COVID-19 had grown from 18 on Sunday to 19 on Monday afternoon.
According to the DOH, there are 1,366 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 24,199. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19. The department also reported 17 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 524.
Tioga County is showing 14 cases and one death, Lycoming County is reporting 28 cases and no deaths, Sullivan County remains with one case, Wyoming County has 12 cases, Susquehanna County has 31 cases and one death and Luzerne County has 1,446 cases and 21 deaths.
In the past few days, Susquehanna County was reported with two deaths. However, in her daily briefing Monday, Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said these numbers can fluctuate slightly as their data is updated.
One reporter’s question during Monday’s briefing brought up that Philadelphia County was once at 130 deaths and now is listed at 127.
“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
There are 105,593 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
- 1% are aged 13-18;
- 6% are aged 19-24;
- Nearly 41% are aged 25-49;
- Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and
- Nearly 21% are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
