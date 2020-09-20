Bradford County citizens are being reminded to complete the 2020 United States Census as the county’s self response rate has reached 61.7% as of Sept. 17, according to the Census Bureau.
Local officials have reminded area residents that participating in the census helps to ensure appropriate funds are distributed to each town, city and state in the nation.
The United States Census Bureau reports that 68.7% of Pennsylvania residents have responded to the census already through phone by mail or online, with 41.7% of participants completing the census through the internet.
Census self response rates in Bradford County towns are as follows, based on calculations as of September 17, according to the Census Bureau; Athens 73.9%, Canton 65.5%, Rome 43.9%, Sayre 72.2%, Towanda 55.7% and Troy 68.3%.
Americans are urged to respond to the 2020 Census before the Census Bureau is required to deliver apportionment counts to Congress and President Donald Trump in December.
Individuals who have not yet responded to the 2020 United States Census can do so at www.2020census.gov.
