Photos provided by Bradford County Children and Youth Services
The Bradford County Children and Youth Services is continuing the search for 5-year-old Carter Kraszewski, who has been missing since April 30. According to CYS, Kraszewski has been missing from either Ulster or Lockwood in New York state. He’s described as a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He’s at least 3 feet tall and 40 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call CYS immediately at (570) 265-2424 or (800) 326-8432, or the Tioga County Department of Social Services at (607) 687-8300.
