Bradford County Commissioners announce 2023 budget

The commissioners approved the 2023 Bradford County budget during Thursday’s meeting at the courthouse in Towanda.

 Review Photo/DANTE TERENZIO

TOWANDA – Commissioner Daryl Miller was thrilled to announce another year of no tax increases for the citizens of Bradford County at Thursday morning’s commissioners’ meeting.

Resolution 2022-15 states the Bradford County budget will be in the amount of nearly $83 million for the 2023 fiscal year, with the county real estate millage of 10.43 on each dollar assessed valuation of 50% of market value.