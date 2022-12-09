Bradford County Commissioners announce 2023 budget

TOWANDA – Commissioner Daryl Miller was thrilled to announce another year of no tax increases for the citizens of Bradford County at Thursday morning’s commissioners’ meeting.
Resolution 2022-15 states the Bradford County budget will be in the amount of nearly $83 million for the 2023 fiscal year, with the county real estate millage of 10.43 on each dollar assessed valuation of 50% of market value.
There will also be a 5% pay increase for all county employees not covered under a union contract. Miller said more than half of the county employees are non-union.
Another year of no tax increase has become the norm in Bradford County.
“I’d like to thank the elected officials, [Bradford County Fiscal Director] Dan Thorp, among others,” Miller said. “Everyone has done an outstanding job putting the budget together. The amount of different funding sources creates a serious work task, but a very responsible budget was put together.”
The commissioners approved Resolution 2022-17, which is a donation in the amount of $25,000 to the Central Bradford Progress Authority for the marketing plan for the Sayre Streetscape Project.
“It’s an ongoing project which will enhance economic development,” Miller said. “The long-term goal is to make downtown Sayre more attractive from the economic standpoint.”
Board meeting dates and times for 2023 were also authorized on Thursday.
Agricultural Land Preservation Board meetings will be held in the Stoll Natural Resources Center in Wysox on the following dates: March 21, June 20, August 15, and November 21. Meetings will begin at 9 a.m.
The Bradford County Commissioners meetings will continue to be held the second and fourth Thursday of each month in the commissioners’ conference room. The meetings will start at 10 a.m.
The Bradford County Retirement Board meetings will be held in the commissioners’ office on the following dates: February 2, May 4, August 3, and November 2. All meetings will begin at 10 a.m.
The Superfund Amendment and Authorization Act (SARA III) meetings will be held in the Emergency Management Agency conference room on the following dates: February 21, April 18, June 21, August 15, October 17, and December 19. The meetings will begin at 3 p.m.
Also recognized in a slide show of historic photographs was the Bradford County flood of 1972. Miller, a Wyalusing native, recalled taking shelter inside Wyalusing High School.
“The flooding was so bad that residents had to take boats to find shelter,” Miller said of the flood that wreaked havoc 50 years ago. “In fact, a ferry was provided to bring people to the school.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.