Bradford County Commissioners hopeful for Manor closing date by end of May

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Commissioners took a few steps closer in the sale process of the Bradford County Manor during their Thursday meeting.
The commissioners gave approval to delegate and authorize Commissioner Daryl Miller “with official signing authority to submit all closing documents for the sale of Bradford County Manor,” according to the resolution.
Concerning the Manor’s closing date, Miller said “we still do not have a definite date yet, but it is getting very close.” The commissioners hope that a closing date will be established by the end of the month.
The Manor is expected to be sold for around $13.7 million to Allaire Health Services, a New Jersey-based operator of senior healthcare facilities in the northeast U.S.
Commissioner Doug McLinko stated that the Manor’s employees would be the first people to know when a closing date is set. He previously stated that Allaire has a great record for treating employees well and running senior care facilities.
The commissioners have expressed on multiple occasions that the Manor has become too difficult and expensive for the county to run in the past few years. In 2022, around 19 percent of Bradford County’s budget was allotted to the manor.
During the meeting, the commissioners also proclaimed May 14 to 20 as National Nursing Home Week.
“The citizens of Bradford County place a great value on the well-being of the senior population,” Miller said.
He described nursing home residents as examples of living history that deserve a huge amount of respect.
“We salute our citizens now residing in nursing facilities and recognize the immeasurable contributions they have made to our society as a truly respected generation that have built Bradford County and its surrounding communities into thriving centers of life,” Miller said.
Bradford County Manor will sponsor various activities in observance of National Nursing Home Week with a national theme of “Cultivating Kindness,” Miller stated.
“Nursing facilities offer supportive services that meet the unique personal needs of our older citizens,” Miller said. “They advance a mission of responsibility for them and a responsibility that we all share by helping them live well and age well.”
The commissioners invite all county citizens to go to the Manor and visit its staff and residents. They thanked the Manor’s staff for their commitment to caring for the county’s elderly population.
“It’s just great that we have such dedicated people that engage in that type of profession” Miller said.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.