Bradford County Commissioners hopeful for Manor closing date by end of May

During their Thursday meeting, the Bradford County Commissioners stated that a closing date for the sale of Bradford County Manor could occur at the end of May.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Commissioners took a few steps closer in the sale process of the Bradford County Manor during their Thursday meeting.

The commissioners gave approval to delegate and authorize Commissioner Daryl Miller “with official signing authority to submit all closing documents for the sale of Bradford County Manor,” according to the resolution.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.