Bradford County Commissioners pass near $92 million budget for 2020

TOWANDA – Bradford County’s 2020 final budget was officially passed on Thursday with a total set at nearly $92 million and includes a property tax rate that remains steady at 10.43 mils and a two percent cost of living salary increase for county employees.
Bradford County Commissioners Doug McLinko, Daryl Miller and Ed Bustin all voted yes to pass the $91,919,515 budget that grants more money than ever before to Children and Youth Services and the Bradford County Library.
The Bradford County Correctional Facility was also in the spotlight during Thursday’s meeting as Bradford County Fiscal Director Dan Thorp explained that the base pay rate for sergeants was heighted approximately seven percent to $16.25 per hour and all currently employed sergeants were awarded a seven percent raise from their current rate of pay.
McLinko stated that the commissioners have been keeping a watchful eye over salaries at the jail in recent years.
“When we see something we think needs to be corrected we go ahead and correct it,” he said.
This move comes after a long term issue with short staffing at the facility.
McLinko added that pay for correctional officers is dictated by a three year union contract and can not be commented on.
The contract was signed in June, retroactive to January, according to Thorp.
As previously reported, approximately one-third of the budget is slated to be used to complete capital projects such as the county’s new 911 center which is currently being constructed, dark fiber loops to increase broadband connectivity throughout the county and bridge replacements, which are supported through natural gas impact fee funding.
