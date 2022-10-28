Bradford County Commissioners prepare for midterm elections

TOWANDA – Mail-in voting was a hot topic at the Bradford County Commissioners meeting on Thursday at the courthouse.
The commissioners approved a new business item to take action as a named party in the Republican National Committee v. Chapman litigation 102 MM 2022. A letter brief will be filed by the BCC in support of the RNC.
The litigation matter states that a voter who uses an absentee or mail-in ballot ‘shall...fill out, date and sign the declaration’ printed on the outer envelope of the ballot. Commissioners Darryl Miller and Doug McLinko were firm on their stance and expectation of Bradford County voters who do not ultimately vote in person. Miller said mail-in ballots that do not meet the deadline or criteria will be set aside when the votes are added up.
“Basically, we are stating that we are going to follow the law as written in regards to mail-in ballots. It should be very simple; and it’s what I believe we should go by,” Miller said of signing and dating the ballots prior to the deadline. “The law states ‘elector shall fill out, date and sign declaration.’ It must have the same date as the signature.”
McLinko’s values were similar to his fellow commissioner.
“We’re not counting [outdated] votes until the Supreme Court forces us. If they want us to count them, then change the law,” said McLinko, who phoned in to the meeting due to an obligation of attending a roundtable meeting which included former Vice President of the United States Mike Pence. “[Mail-in voting] is a train wreck and it needs to be fixed. My position is if ballots aren’t legal, then don’t count them.”
Differing in opinion was commissioner John Sullivan, who believes any registered voter who submits a ballot should have it count. Sullivan, who is looking forward to voting in his 53rd-straight election, said he will always do what’s in the best interest of the voter to ensure a fair election.
“I think any voter who votes should have it go into the tally,” Sullivan said. “To discount someone’s vote over something meaningless like a date is unfair.”
Despite opposing stances on the subject of mail-in voting, the commissioners remained understanding of the differences of opinion and kept a high level of integrity, which is what they will also strive to accomplish when the midterm election hits on Nov. 8.
Elsewhere, the Bradford County Manor and jail were approved for some upgrades. The county reached an agreement with WTI to repair the manor and jail roof in the amount of $22,969.53 and $6,380.76, respectively.
The manor will also replace its generator. Denny Electric Supply will install the generator in the amount of $58,950. The manor was previously leasing a generator at its location.
Also at the BC Manor, new daily rates were slightly increased. Those amounts were:
- Private Rehab: $400 ($16 increase)
- Private Room: $350 ($16 increase)
- Semi-Private Room: $320 ($18 increase)
- Private Room Memory Lane: $360 ($15 increase)
- Semi-Private Room Memory Lane: $330 ($17 increase).
The county also approved an agreement with Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) for 9-1-1 statewide interconnectivity funding in the amount of $323,467.
On the salary board, the BCC approved the hiring of Brian Gallagher as the full time Chief Public Defender at the rate of $39.18 per hour. Gallagher takes over the position after the resignation of Richard Wilson. Commissioner Miller expects a smooth transition and is excited for Gallagher’s opportunity.
The commissioners also recognized National First Responder Appreciation Day, which is Friday, Oct. 28. Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck read a proclamation that lists 24 fire departments, seven emergency medical service providers and seven law enforcement agencies in Bradford County alone.
“Bradford County, like a lot of rural counties across the state, rely on these services,” Miller said. “The service they provide to our community is indispensable. I’m proud to be able to recognize this day and we can’t thank these people enough.”
