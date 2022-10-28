Bradford County Commissioners prepare for midterm elections

Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck reads a proclamation in honor of National First Responder Appreciation Day at the Bradford County Commissioners meeting on Thursday morning.

TOWANDA – Mail-in voting was a hot topic at the Bradford County Commissioners meeting on Thursday at the courthouse.

The commissioners approved a new business item to take action as a named party in the Republican National Committee v. Chapman litigation 102 MM 2022. A letter brief will be filed by the BCC in support of the RNC.