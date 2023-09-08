TOWANDA — The Bradford County Commissioners held a press conference Thursday morning inside the county courthouse to elaborate on their plans for the Bradford County Library. Commissioner Daryl Miller stressed that county officials were “not putting a padlock on that building and locking it up.”
The Daily Review received information regarding a meeting between the Bradford County Commissioners and the Library System Board on Aug. 24.
According to documents of the meeting, the commissioners suggested that “due to the retirement of long-time director Jeffery Singer and bookmobile clerk Rosemary Wynott, it is time to reexamine how libraries are supported in the county.” The documents add that the commissioners “propose closing the Bradford County Library and redistributing a portion of funding to the libraries while also reimagining the use of the bookmobile.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: Questions have been raised regarding the commissioners’ Aug. 24 meeting and the possibility that it was a violation of the Sunshine Act, as related to public meeting requirements. See more on this in tomorrow’s Review.
The Library System of Bradford County includes the Bradford County Library, located in West Burlington Township, as well as eight other libraries in areas such as Towanda, Athens, Sayre, Troy, Canton, Monroeton, Ulster and Wyalusing.
On Thursday, Miller stated that the library will not close. Instead, the commissioners plan to keep the building open, but transform it into a community center that will house a smaller library and the Bradford County Veterans Affairs Office. Computers will be available for public use, while the bookmobile will continue to be housed there.
“The library building itself is going to continue to serve as a public place for people, especially people with special needs,” Miller said. “Our home school communities, our youth are still going to be able to utilize that facility to access some of the resources that are there.”
The commissioners are seeking ways of “repurposing the county’s budget going forward,” according to Miller. “We are looking to repurpose those monies, some of them, to help facilitate serving the other libraries within our county in a more efficient manner.”
Bradford County Fiscal Director Dan Thorp stated that the Bradford County Library’s budget is around $455,000 with around $410,000 from the general fund. He stated that the 2023 payroll is around $382,000 with six full-time and two part-time employees. The county’s budget for the 2023 fiscal year is $83 million. The library’s budget makes up around 0.5% of the overall budget. Commissioner Doug McLinko stated that payroll is projected to increase to $400,000, which he deemed as unacceptable.
Commissioner John Sullivan stated that a decision on the library’s future has not been finalized yet. The commissioners are open to suggestions and ideas. Sullivan stated that the county collects $11 million per year in taxes. A closure of the library would reduce the budget by $200,000 per year and save $1 million over a five-year period. Thorp stated that one proposal consists of taking 50% of the library’s annual budget and allocating that to the other System libraries.
McLinko stated that he would like to see the building utilized for multiple purposes, such as making it the new address for the veteran center. Regarding finances, McLinko stated that the county may go over-budget by $1 million in about 10 years. He feels that 2023 is the time to address that possibility. McLinko described the Bradford County Library as underutilized and over-budgeted in its current form.
Bradford County Director of Veterans Affairs Peter Miller expressed hope to see his office included at the library facility. The current office is in the area on Main and State streets in Towanda. He stated that its a poor location because veterans have had difficulty finding it. Miller described the location as too small to service the county’s 5,000 veterans. Sixty percent of those veterans are over age 65. The location’s hilly terrain is not ideal for elderly or handicapped veterans and there are only two parking spots. He stated that the library’s parking lot is more spacious, safer and ADA complaint for his clientele.
Sheshequin Township Supervisor Kurt Lafy expressed interest in seeing the building also become a historical research center. He is also commander of the Private Silas Gore Camp, a heritage organization dedicated to preserving Civil War history. He stated that the National Archives consists of war records and pension records. Bradford County could have a similar center. People would utilize computers and microforms to search for records and grave sites of county veterans.
Concerning the library’s future, Commissioner Miller stated that he seeks to enhance all of the system libraries’ resources and accessibility.
“This is about taking resources and allocating them in a way that are more efficient, more effective to reach more people within our county,” Miller said. “For us, one of the things that we do as commissioners, our highest priority, is to effectively and efficiently use the resources the citizens of this county pay in the form of tax dollars to be able to utilize throughout the county.”
The commissioners plan to make a formal decision at their next meeting on Sept. 14 at 10 a.m., which will be held at the Bradford County Public Safety Center. Members of the public are free to attend and ask questions at the meeting.
