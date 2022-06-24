Bradford County Commissioners recognize Hurricane Agnes anniversary

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Commissioners commemorated the 50th anniversary of Hurricane Agnes and its destructive countywide floods during their Thursday meeting.
“Hurricane Agnes came through our area and wreaked a lot of devastation to communities that have never been the same afterwards,” said Commissioner Daryl Miller. “It’s hard to believe it was 50 years ago.”
Agnes started as a tropical depression near Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on June 14, 1972 and made its way up the East Coast of the United States. Heavy rainfall started in Bradford County Wednesday night, June 21. The rainfall caused dams on the Chemung River basin to break and flood communities along the Chemung and Susquehanna rivers.
Bradford County was declared a federal disaster area along with neighboring counties, and communities like Monroeton were evacuated.
Flood damage was inflicted upon thousands of homes, businesses, public infrastructure and bridges. Agnes caused 117 deaths across the U.S., which included 48 in Pennsylvania. Two-thirds of the damage nationwide, which cost $3.1 billion in 1972 dollars, occurred in Pennsylvania, according to the Daily Review’s June 24, 2001 edition.
“Most people can pretty much remember where they were and what they were doing on that week in June and weeks afterwards,” Miller said.
Despite the overwhelming destruction, neighbors rallied together and helped clean, fix and repair each other’s homes, Miller stated. He discussed how he and residents spent days pumping out flooded basements and that he’ll never forget the smell of flooded properties.
Commissioner John Sullivan stated that one positive found in the tragedy was that residents gained a newfound appreciation for first responders and the lifesaving work that they do.
“Part of what the Army Corps did was try to regulate the water coming in from western Pennsylvania,” said Commissioner Doug McLinko. “I worked on the dams and those projects when I got out of high school.”
Decades after Agnes, Bradford County has faced other severe floods throughout the years such as the 2011 and 2018 floods. McLinko stated that safeguards currently exist like bridges and dams, but he would like to see new policies implemented to avoid future floods, especially in local creeks.
During the meeting, the commissioners played a slideshow of photographs taken of the 1972 countywide flooding and its devastating aftermath.
