TOWANDA — During the Bradford County Commissioners’ meeting on Thursday, the commissioners approved a $2,000 donation to the Bradford Sullivan Special Olympics in honor of Athens athlete Izaak Hobday.
Hobday was chosen as one of two athletes in Pennsylvania to participate in the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany in June.
Before the meeting, the manager of Bradford County and Sullivan County’s Special Olympics Rebecca Roof spoke about Hobday.
“When he runs [he] comes in the front of the pack of everybody,” said Roof.
JB Sullivan, the director of athletics and youth programs for the Athens Area School District, introduced Hobday to the commissioners and spoke about his character and accomplishments.
“He is a four-time gold medalist in the 1500 meters, a four-time gold medalist in the 5K, and a two-time gold medalist in the 10K,” said Sullivan. “Since I’ve known Izaak and become friends with him, he is a ferocious competitor, he gives his best effort at all times, and he is also a great teammate, he is courteous to others, he is a good sportsman and we really appreciate your time and the donation to the Bradford-Sullivan Special Olympics.”
Hobday said his favorite event was the 5K.
Hobday’s grandmother, Denise Hibbard said that he will compete June 18, 19, 21, and 24. The commissioners wished him the best of luck.
Among several other items approved during the meeting, the commissioners approved a proclamation that declared May 21 — 27 as Emergency Medical Services Week. They also approved a $20,000 donation to the Youth Hunter Education Challenge.
Vice Chairman Doug Mclinko thanked the groups represented at the meeting.
“Thanks everybody, it’s a pretty special day. [There is] not many of them that we have such wonderful things that happen.”
