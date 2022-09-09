Bradford County Commissioners recognize National Recovery Month

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Commissioners recognized the month of September as National Recovery Month during Thursday’s meeting at the courthouse.
The BCC office also issued a proclamation due to the ongoing substance abuse issue throughout the region. The proclamation notes the importance of behavioral health and overall wellness as recovery from alcohol and drug use occurs every day through a variety of support resources and treatment programs.
It also states the 2022 National Recovery Month theme is “Recovery is for everyone: every person, every family, every community.”
Commissioner Daryl Miller expressed his gratitude to programs like Bradford/Sullivan Drug and Alcohol.
“To anyone who watches the news, this is a big deal,” Miller said. “Addiction and substance abuse has affected just about every family in some way in our country. There were around 100,000 people in our country who overdosed from heroin last year.”
Fellow commissioner Doug McLinko phoned in for the meeting from Danforth, ME, as he was on a hunting trip with his son. McLinko echoed Miller’s thoughts on substance abuse and recognized the recovery workers on hand for their help.
“These opiates and fentanyl are killing our working-aged people,” McLinko said. “You guys are out there battling it, and hats off to you. God bless you for helping.”
The Bradford County bridge maintenance project took its next step by awarding the job to M.R. Dirt, which was the lowest responsible bidder in the amount of $237,692.03.
A donation to Mansfield University for the municipal officers’ education and training commission in the amount of $30,000 was approved. The funding will go directly to the municipal officers’ academy.
Also approved was the agreement between Bradford County Children and Youth Services and the following providers: Pressley Ridge, Mark A. Goral, PHD, Diakon Child, Family and Community Ministries, Blair Foundation of Pennsylvania, Serve Inc., and The Impact Project.
The next Bradford County Commissioners meeting has been moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 21.
