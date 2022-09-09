Bradford County Commissioners recognize National Recovery Month

Bradford County Commissioners Daryl Miller and John Sullivan discuss business, while fellow commissioner Doug McLinko phones in from Maine.

 Review Photo/Dante Terenzio

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Commissioners recognized the month of September as National Recovery Month during Thursday’s meeting at the courthouse.

The BCC office also issued a proclamation due to the ongoing substance abuse issue throughout the region. The proclamation notes the importance of behavioral health and overall wellness as recovery from alcohol and drug use occurs every day through a variety of support resources and treatment programs.