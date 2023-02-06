Bradford County concludes January with COVID-19 case increases (free to read)

COVID-19 cases within Bradford County have seen some increases that are displayed in the current state dashboard.
Data within this COVID-19 report is from the recent period of Jan. 25 to 31 of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The previous period was Jan. 18 to 24.
This report will consist of state numbers that have been updated and adjusted since the previous COVID report.
In Bradford County, new COVID-19 cases increased by seven in the recent period. Specifically, cases increased from 56 to 63.
No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the recent period. The total number of deaths related to the virus remains at 229 since the pandemic started in 2020.
Pennsylvania overall had an increase of 158 deaths related to COVID-19 since the previous period. The state now has a total of 49,791 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Bradford County slightly increased with six new vaccinations in the new period. Specifically, there are now 25,502 fully vaccinated residents out of 60,323. Fully vaccinated residents make up 42.3% of the county population. Bradford County started 2022 with 22,640 residents fully vaccinated, which was 37.5%. Pennsylvania currently has over 8.6 million residents fully vaccinated out of around 13 million.
The recent dashboard period comes as President Joe Biden told Congress on Jan. 30 that he will end the national emergencies for addressing COVID-19 on May 11. This comes nearly three years after they were first declared when the pandemic started around March 2020.
“The move to end the national emergency and public health emergency declarations would formally restructure the federal coronavirus response to treat the virus as an endemic threat to public health that can be managed through agencies’ normal authorities,” according to the Associated Press.
Over 1.1 million Americans have died from the COVID-19 virus since the pandemic began in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The following data is from the recent dashboard period:
Bradford County:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 56 to 63.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 93.6 to 105.2.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 9.2% to 10.8%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 10.1 to 12.4.
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators: zero to 0.6.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 1.4% to 1.1%.
Pennsylvania overall:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 8,530 to 7,858.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 65.7 to 60.5.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 13% to 12.5%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 1,258.4 to 1,240.7.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 78.3 to 74.4.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness remained the same at 0.8%.
Numbers that appear to have been adjusted since The Daily Review’s last COVID-19 report include: Bradford County: Newly reported confirmed cases from 55 to 56, and the incidence rate from 91.9 to 93.6. Pennsylvania overall: New cases from 8,290 to 8,530 and the incidence rate from 63.8 to 65.7.
Bradford County continues to be classified as a high transmission area for the COVID-19 virus, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard. Data within the dashboard displays cases per 100,000 population for each county in Pennsylvania. Eight counties that are considered high transmission include Bradford, Cambria, Fulton, Forest, Franklin, Mifflin, Montour and York. In the new period, York was added as a high transmission county. Bradford County is the only one in the Northern Tier classified as high transmission.
The CDC and Bradford County Department of Public Health recommends that the public engage in various safety actions that can protect them from COVID-19. Individuals should wash their hands, wear masks in crowded areas and quarantine if they develop COVID-19 symptoms, especially if they have a positive COVID test.
For information on vaccinations, people can call the Pennsylvania DOH Office in Towanda at (570) 265-2194 or visit 142 Colonial Dr. Anyone can also visit the CDC website.
