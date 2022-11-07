Bradford County concludes October with COVID case decreases (free to read)

Bradford County continues to see decreases in COVID-19 as the month of October ended and November began.
Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases are now at 128, which is a decrease of 13, according to the recent period of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The recent period is Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, while the previous period was Oct. 19 to 25.
The county began the month of October with around 131 COVID-19 cases during the dashboard period of Sept. 28 to Oct. 4.
There are no new COVID-19 related deaths within the county. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Bradford County has had a total of 223 COVID deaths, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard. Pennsylvania now has a total of 47,840 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
For vaccinations, the county now has 25,124 residents fully vaccinated out of its total population of 60,323. This is an increase of 68 since the Review’s last COVID report. Pennsylvania has an estimated 8.6 million residents fully vaccinated out of around 13 million residents.
The following data is from the dashboard’s most recent period of Oct. 26 to Nov. 1:
Bradford County:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 141 to 128.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 233.7 to 212.2.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 15.4% to 16.3%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 21.1 to 13.7.
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0.3 to 1.0.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 3.1% to 3.3%.
Pennsylvania overall:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 8,968 to 9,576.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 70.1 to 74.8.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 11.2% to 11.5%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 1,213.3 to 1,223.1.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 64.6 to 64.7.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 1.8% to 2.1%.
Additional numbers adjusted since the Review’s last COVID report consist of:
• Bradford County: Newly reported confirmed cases of 132 to 141, the incidence rate of 218.8 to 233.7 and PCR rate of 15.1% to 15.4%.
• Pennsylvania: New cases from 8,722 to 8,968 and the incidence rate from 68.1 to 70.1.
Bradford County remains classified as a high transmission county for COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard. Other counties such as Tioga, Susquehanna and Wyoming are considered to be at medium levels of transmission, while Sullivan County is considered a low transmission area. Lycoming, Columbia and Luzerne counties are still considered high transmission areas.
The CDC and Bradford County Department of Public Health recommends that the public engage in various safety actions that can protect them from COVID-19. Individuals should wash their hands, wear masks in crowded areas and quarantine if they develop COVID-19 symptoms, especially if they have a positive COVID test.
For information on vaccinations, people can call the Pennsylvania DOH Office in Towanda at (570) 265-2194 or visit 142 Colonial Dr. Anyone can also visit the CDC website.
