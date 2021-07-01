COVID-19 statistics continued to decline in Bradford County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s most recent Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard Update for June 18 through June 24.
Compared to the previous seven-day period of June 11 through June 17, confirmed cases for June 18 through June 24 went from 17 to 10 while incident rates decreased from 28.2 to 16.6 per 100,000 residents and percent positivity went from 4.3% to 2.5%.
However, Bradford County remains in the state’s moderate category for community transmission along with 11 other counties. All other counties are in the low category, in which incident rates are below 10 per 100,000 residents and the percent positivity is less than 5%.
Statewide, the percent positivity was 1.2%.
“We are continuing to make progress toward stopping the spread of COVID-19 throughout the commonwealth, as many Pennsylvanians have taken responsibility for their own health and the health of their communities by getting vaccinated,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement. “This week, we are reporting less than a thousand confirmed cases, another consecutive week of decreased statewide positivity and achieving 75% of Pennsylvanians receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.”
Even though mask mandates were lifted Monday, the Department of Health encouraged people to continue to follow guidance put in place at businesses, care facilities, prisons, shelters, and other places that may still require masks.
One of those continuing to require masks is Guthrie, which issued a reminder to the public this week.
“To help keep everyone in our hospitals safe, all patients, visitors, and staff – whether they have been vaccinated or not – must continue wearing masks,” said Guthrie Chief Quality Officer Dr. Michael Scalzone. “We will continue to reevaluate this policy as new information becomes available regarding infection prevention evidence and changing disease dynamics.”
Officials said they appreciate the public’s cooperation.
