Bradford County continues its improvements with COVID-19 rates, according to the Monday’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
From April 16 to April 22, the DOH reported Bradford County with a 12.7% positivity and an incidence rate of 261.9 per 100,000 residents. The county now has the ninth highest percent positivity, having improved from being the fifth highest the previous seven days (at 15.8%) and the third highest the seven days prior (at 18.1%).
Statewide, percent positivity decreased from 9.6% between April 9 to April 15 to 8.6% with the most recent reporting.
“This week we saw a decrease in reported cases and a lower statewide percent positivity – which is encouraging news,” Gov. Wolf said. “We need all Pennsylvanians to stay the course. We need to get vaccinated, continue washing hands, wearing a mask and social distancing.”
Bradford County remains in the DOH’s substantial category since it hasn’t fallen below either the 10% positivity or 100 cases per 100,000 residents threshold. Fifty-two other counties are also in the substantial category as of Monday’s reporting.
“All Pennsylvanians are eligible for safe and effective vaccines – and we encourage you to find a provider nearest you,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “We know getting vaccinated is a personal choice, but we will continue to educate residents on how this vaccine will provide the best layer of protection against the virus as we believe good information leads to good decisions.”
