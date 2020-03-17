Bradford County President Judge Maureen Beirne has issued an Administrative Order limiting the general public’s access to the county courthouse in Towanda.
This order was issued under the auspices of the recent Pennsylvania Supreme Court Declaration of Emergency, and will take effect immediately.
In the order, Beirne highlights the need to “safeguard the health and safety of court personnel, court users and members of the public while seeking to assure continued accessibility to the courts” as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. While exclusively allowing access to employees, elected officials, jurors (there are no jury trials through March 31), attorneys and parties to a case with a scheduled proceeding, the order also allows “individuals with a bona fide business need before the court or courthouse offices if such business cannot be conducted by phone, email or web based application.”
The Bradford County Commissioners will be issuing additional information spelling out the specific remote access options for key offices and that information will be posted on the county's website as well, www.bradfordcountypa.org.
