Bradford County Courthouse to start ‘soft opening’ on Monday (free to read)

The Bradford County Courthouse will reopen more to the public starting Monday.
As Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller announced the “soft opening” during Thursday’s COVID-19 Q&A session, he said there were plenty of guidelines that would also be in place.
The court has been closed to the public except for emergency, or essential, court proceedings since the middle of March, as directed by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
“After the first two weeks, we took advantage of the discretionary portion of the Supreme Court’s orders and started expanding our essential matters to other types of cases that were not necessarily emergencies, but important,” President Judge Maureen Beirne explained.
The court was able to handle cases and related matters remotely using Zoom, phone, mail, email, and fax during this time.
A new Supreme Court order issued Tuesday maintained a statewide judicial emergency until June 1, but allowed courts to proceed with all business beginning May 4 unless directed otherwise by a local emergency order while limiting in-person access and taking other measures to maintain the health and safety of those using the court system and the public.
Suspension of jury trials won’t be lifted until at least June 1.
Beirne said sanitization and social distancing measures will continue for those who need to be in the courthouse, and officials will be creating a list of protocols that will be posted to the county’s website.
“Although the courts are generally open, these restrictions are going to have to be in place,” said Beirne. “ … We are also requesting and encouraging anyone with business you may have in the courthouse to conduct it via telephone, mail, email, or other technology to limit person-to-person contact.”
Those needing to come in to conduct face-to-face business with courthouse offices such as the prothonotary, treasurer, or register/recorder, are asked to call the offices first to set up an appointment to help control the number of people inside the courthouse at one time, Miller explained.
Sheriff C.J. Walters added that general entrance to the courthouse will continue to be restricted. Those with in-person business will be required to wear a mask, and are asked to not bring any extra people or unneeded items with them.
“This isn’t a tourist time,” Walters said. “This is strictly for business — get in, get out, and be on your way.”
“We’re trying to do everything the right way, in the best interest of not only the visitors, but also the employees,” he elaborated. “We’re in a lot of uncharted waters right now.”
Miller stressed that these measures are for both the safety of the general public and for the county’s employees who are unable to work remotely, but hoped that they wouldn’t have to worry about these restrictions too much longer.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s update Thursday, Bradford County currently has 31 positive COVID-19 cases, which is up two from Wednesday and up three from this time last week. The county still only has two reported virus-related deaths. There continues to be no cases reported among the county’s nursing and personal care homes.
Bradford County and other counties in the Department of Health’s designated northcentral region will begin transitioning out of the state’s shutdown order on May 8.
Public Safety Director Bob Barnes said his department will be keeping an eye on how the county moves forward with the relaxing of some restrictions.
“From a business standpoint, from a personal standpoint, this has been excruciating, it’s been painful all around,” said Miller. “Unfortunately, it’s just something we have to get through and we’ll get through it.”
“It’s time to get back to work,” Commissioner Doug McLinko added. “ … We’ll do it smart, we’ll do it safely.”
Miller noted that discussions about delaying property tax payments have been going on preliminarily, and the issue will be addressed more early next week.
“It’s not just the county. The municipalities and tax collectors all play a role in this, so it’s a discussion that has to be made collaboratively,” he said.
With the slowing of new COVID-19 cases, commissioners are scaling back their livestreamed question-and-answer sessions. Moving forward, they will be held only after the commissioners’ meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, which begin at 10 a.m., unless a situation warrants additional sessions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.