Bradford County COVID-19 Advisory Group receives a $100,000 grant

The Bradford COVID-19 Advisory Group is proud to announce the receipt of a $100,000 grant from the Health Initiative for Rural Pennsylvania, funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Health with support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Bradford COVID-19 Advisory Group includes many local leaders who together created an action plan based on community need.

“We are excited to partner with Bradford County as they work to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on the community,” says Rachel Foster, Rural COVID-19 Program Manager, Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health.