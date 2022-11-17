Bradford County COVID-19 Advisory Group receives a $100,000 grant

The Bradford COVID-19 Advisory Group is proud to announce the receipt of a $100,000 grant from the Health Initiative for Rural Pennsylvania, funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Health with support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Bradford COVID-19 Advisory Group includes many local leaders who together created an action plan based on community need.
“We are excited to partner with Bradford County as they work to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on the community,” says Rachel Foster, Rural COVID-19 Program Manager, Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health.
This funding is currently being used to support the following activities in Bradford County:
Glo Germ handwashing educational series for children in schools
Deployment of COVID-19 mitigation stations and physical hubs at local organizations and events throughout Bradford County
Mental health outreach and education services in all Bradford County School Districts and the Children’s House
“Emerging from the pandemic, schools continue to witness more social/emotional needs of our students. Schools across Bradford County are very appreciative of the funds provided through this health initiative,” says Dennis Peachey, Superintendent of Towanda Area School District. The funding is supporting children’s health and well-being in schools. Activities and purchases included calming room supplies, Positive Behavioral Intervention and Support systems implementation, social/emotional learning systems and supplies, mental health assessments, and mental health education and outreach services.
