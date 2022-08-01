A county safety official has stated that COVID-19 cases are lowering in Bradford County, while the Pennsylvania COVID dashboard also shows decreases.
“Daily COVID numbers in July have run from 8-24 new cases daily,” according to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck. “We have seen a relatively higher amount since the Fourth Of July weekend, but are seeing numbers relatively low. [Guthrie] Robert Packer has been average five to 10 inpatient COVID patients.”
He stated that the county encourages residents to wash their hands to prevent catching or spreading the virus, along with mask use in crowded areas. He also recommended to test if symptomatic and quarantine to prevent spread.
“According to the DOH, Bradford County has seen 15,521 COVID cases since the start of the pandemic, and has had an additional 1,949 probable cases,” Rosenheck stated. “Of those stricken with the disease, 214 have died.”
Bradford County is currently listed as medium level, along with Susquehanna County, according to the CDC. Neighboring counties of Tioga, Pa.; Lycoming and Wyoming are listed as low, while Sullivan is listed as high.
County COVID-19 cases have seen decreases in the most recent period of July 20 to 26 in the the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System:
• Newly reported confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bradford County decreased from 87 to 79.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 144.2 to 131.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 10.5% to 10.3%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 4.1 to 5.4.
• According to the dashboard, there are currently no patients on ventilators, which is no change from the last period.
• The percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 0.2% to 0.9%.
