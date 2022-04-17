COVID-19 cases in Bradford County have increased recently despite many months of declining cases and progress against the virus.
The number of new cases increased in the recent period of April 8 to 14 of the Pennsylvania DOH’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The current period includes the following data:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 71 to 124.
• The incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 117.7 to 205.6
• The PCR testing positivity rate: 6.9% to 12.8%.
• Average daily hospitalizations: 4.1 to 9.3
• The average number of daily patients on ventilators remained the same at zero.
• Emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 2.9% to 1.6%.
There are 17 children from ages 5 to 18 with COVID-19, according to recent DOH data from April 6 to 12. Meanwhile, there are fewer than 5 COVID-19 cases for school children from ages 0 to 4.
The county currently has 14 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. This is an increase compared to the data from April 3 that showed two COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. There are no COVID-19 patients on ventilators or in the ICU, according to the DOH’s data dashboard.
Two weeks ago, the dashboard’s period of March 25 to 31 displayed progress in the fight against COVID with lower case numbers. In that period, newly reported confirmed cases went from 46 to 38, while the incidence rate per 100,000 residents went from 76.3 to 63. The PCR testing positivity rate decreased from 3.8% to 3.2%. Average daily hospitalizations went from 9.0 to 3.3. The average number of daily patients on ventilators went from 0.1 to zero. A slight increase of 0.1% was seen in emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness from 1.9% to 2.0%.
COVID-19 cases have been rising across the country in recent days just as a new sub-variant of the virus called BA.2 has appeared.
Cases in Bradford County were progressively decreasing since mid-January before the current period showed increases mid-April. The downward trend in March was attributed to mitigation measures like distributing PPEs and home test kits, according to Bradford County Public Safety and Planning Director Matt Williams.
Disease control measures that people should take to protect themselves include washing hands, staying home when sick and spreading out to maintain safe distances, according to Williams.
“We encourage everyone to undertake practices that will help minimize future impacts,” he said.
There are 23,793 fully vaccinated residents in Bradford County out of its total population of 60,323.
Bradford County has had 201 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
