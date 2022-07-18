The number of COVID-19 cases have increased close to mid-July in Bradford County, according to the Pennsylvania DOH’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
Bradford County’s newly reported confirmed COVID-19 cases increased from 46 to 63 in the recent period of July 6 to 12 of the dashboard. The last period was June 29 to July 5.
The current period of the dashboard also featured the following data:
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 76.3 to 104.4.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 7.2% to 8.0%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 3.3 to 4.7.
• There are currently no patients on ventilators, which is no change from last period.
• The percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 0.8% to 1.0%.
The increases in Bradford County are occurring as cases also increase across the commonwealth overall. The following data is for Pennsylvania in the current period:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 12,348 to 14,503.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 96.5 to 113.3.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 14.0% to 15.3%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 1,041.3 to 898.3.
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 42.6 to 40.
• The percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 0.6% to 0.7%.
There are currently 24,410 Bradford County residents fully vaccinated out of its total population of 60,323. In the county, 214 deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred since the pandemic started. Pennsylvania has over 8.4 million residents fully vaccinated out of its population of around 13 million. There have been a total of 45,949 deaths in Pennsylvania related to COVID-19.
