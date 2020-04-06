The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of 12 a.m., Saturday, that there are 1,493 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 11,510 in 65 counties.
Bradford County’s total number of confirmed cases has risen to 10, one more than Friday at midnight. Sullivan County remains with one positive case, Susquehanna County has six cases, Wyoming County has risen to six cases, Lycoming County is reporting nine cases and Tioga County has reported three.
The department also reported 14 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 150. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”
There are 66,261 patients who have tested negative to date.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.