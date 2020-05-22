Two more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Bradford County, raising the county’s total to 43 as of midnight on May 21, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The Pennsylvania DOH also notified citizens of 980 new cases of COVID-19 and 102 new COVID-19 related deaths reported across the Keystone State as of May 21, elevating totals to 65,392 cases and 4,869 deaths statewide.
A total of 16,419 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in residents and employees at 570 nursing and personal care facilities in 44 Pennsylvania counties, told DOH representatives, who stated that 3,234 of the 4,869 COVID-19 related deaths in Pennsylvania have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
DOH representatives also informed that approximately 4,871 of Pennsylvania’s total COVID-19 cases have occurred in health care workers.
A total of 303,514 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.
Data regarding COVID-19 cases in counties surrounding Bradford County are as follows: two positive cases and 78 negative tests in Sullivan County, 16 positive cases and 461 negative tests in Tioga County, Pennsylvania, 152 positive cases and 1,882 negative tests in Lycoming County, 90 positive cases and 566 negative tests in Susquehanna County and 32 positive cases and 372 negative tests in Wyoming County, according the Pennsylvania DOH.
There have also been 108 positive cases in Chemung County, New York as reported by the Chemung County Health Department and 117 positive cases in Tioga County, New York, according to the New York State Department of Health. The number of negative tests in these counties were not published.
As 12 more Pennsylvania counties move to the yellow phase of reopening today, joining with 37 counties already deemed to be in the yellow phase, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine cautioned Keystone State residents to continue following precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Levine stated. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
