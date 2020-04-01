HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that Bradford County's number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases continued to rise by one to a total of eight on Wednesday morning.
As of 12 a.m., April 1, there are 962 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 5,805 in 60 counties according to the DOH. The department also reported 11 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 74.
There are 42,427 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows: Nearly 1% are aged 0-4; nearly 1% are aged 5-12; 1% are aged 13-18; nearly 9% are aged 19-24; 40% are aged 25-49; nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and 19% are aged 65 or older.
Tioga and Susquehanna counties are each reporting two cases while Sullivan and Wyoming County are each reporting no cases of COVID-19. Lycoming County is reporting seven cases.
In New York, Chemung County is reporting 15 positive cases as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday and Tioga County is reporting eight positive cases.
