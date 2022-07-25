Bradford County COVID-19 cases trending upward (free to read)

COVID-19 cases in Bradford County have trended upward since late June and early July, according to a county safety official.
“The Department of Health reported 17 new cases on July 19,” said Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck. “Transmission is still high, and we continue to encourage best practices to include hand washing, mask wearing in large crowds, when presenting with symptoms or after a possible exposure.”
He stated that anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 should continue to quarantine to help reduce spread.
The month of July has seen the spread of an Omicron subvariant called BA.5, which consists of 77.9% of the circulating variants in the United States for the week ending July 16, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Since Rosenheck’s statement, the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard has released its current data on COVID-19 in Bradford County.
Newly reported confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bradford County increased from 66 to 84 in the recent period of July 13 to 19 of the dashboard. The last period was July 6 to 12.
The current period of the dashboard also featured the following data:
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 109.4 to 139.3.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 8.2% to 11%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 4.7 to 4.1.
• According to the dashboard, there are currently no patients on ventilators, which is no change from the last period.
• The percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 1% to 0.2%.
The following data is for the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in the current period:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 14,997 to 14,940.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 117.1 to 116.7.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 15.3% to 15.7%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 898.3 to 1,067.4.
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 40 to 48.
• The percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 0.7% to 0.6%.
Numbers from the period of July 6 to 12 that appear to have been adjusted since the last report include:
• Bradford County’s newly reported cases from 63 to 66, incidence rate from 104.4 to 109.4 and PCR rate from 8% to 8.2%.
• Pennsylvania’s newly reported cases from 14,503 to 14,997 and incidence rate from 113.3 to 117.1.
Bradford County has 24,442 residents fully vaccinated out of its total population of 60,323. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 214 deaths related to COVID-19. Pennsylvania has over 8.4 million residents fully vaccinated out of its population of around 13 million. There have been a total of 46,047 deaths in Pennsylvania related to COVID-19.
