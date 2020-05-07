The Pennsylvania Department of Health updated its count of COVID-19 positive test cases in Bradford County to 36 positive cases and two deaths in their daily update on Wednesday. The county has had one new positive case since Tuesday.
Statewide, there were 888 additional positive tests bringing the statewide total to 51,845 since the start of the crisis. The DOH also reported 94 new deaths bringing the total to 3,106.
Sullivan County remains at one case and no deaths. Tioga County is reporting 16 positive cases and one death, Susquehanna County is reporting 87 positive cases and 11 deaths, Lycoming County is reporting 90 cases and four deaths, Wyoming County is reporting 27 cases and two deaths and Luzerne County is reporting 2,306 positive cases and 107 deaths.
“As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
There are 204,495 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
- 1% are aged 13-18;
- Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;
- 37% are aged 25-49;
- Nearly 27% are aged 50-64; and
- 27% are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 10,010 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,372 cases among employees, for a total of 11,382 at 502 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the total deaths, 2,108 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 3,316 of the total cases are in health care workers.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.