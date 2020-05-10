The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Saturday that Bradford County now has its 38th positive COVID-19 case since reporting began, an increase of one since Friday’s reporting. The county continues to be listed with two deaths, although Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman reported Thursday that the county had a third death attributed to the virus.
Across the state, there were an additional 1,078 positive cases and 72 deaths as of midnight Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 55,316 and deaths to 3,688.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.