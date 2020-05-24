The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional confirmed COVID-19 case for Bradford County Saturday, bringing the total to date to 44.
This comes as the county prepares to transition to the state’s green phase of reopening on Friday, which will lessen restrictions and allow many more businesses to reopen.
The county remains at three deaths.
Statewide, Pennsylvania now has 66,983 confirmed cases and 5,096 deaths.
Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine reported Friday that nearly 57% of those afflicted across the state have fully recovered, but no county-level recovery data is being provided at this time.
Among counties sharing a border with Bradford, Lycoming County has had 158 positive cases and 13 deaths, Sullivan County has had two cases, Susquehanna County has had 95 cases and 15 deaths, Tioga County has had 16 cases and two deaths, and Wyoming County has had 33 cases and seven deaths
In New York state, Tioga County is now up to 131 positive COVID-19 cases with 63 recoveries, and still has 21 deaths.
Nineteen of those deaths have been connected with cases at Elderwood at Waverly, although the senior health facility has now posted videos to its Facebook page celebrating 20 recoveries – many of which came this past week.
Chemung County has 109 positive cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.