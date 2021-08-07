Bradford County COVID-19 cases are slowly increasing according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
In this week’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Update, the department showed Bradford County with a 4.9% rate from July 30 to Aug. 6, compared to the 3.3% rate from the previous seven days. The incidence rate per 100,000 residents also increased from 13.3 to 26.5. Confirmed cases increased from eight to 16.
Statewide, the positivity rate from July 30 to Aug.6 was 5.4, almost a 2% increase from the 3.9% the previous seven days. The incidence rate per 100,000 residents increased from 33.1 to 55.1. Confirmed cases increased from 4,232 to 7,051 in a seven-day span.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.