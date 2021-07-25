Bradford County COVID-19 rates continue to decline according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
In this week’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Update, the department showed Bradford County with 1.9% positivity rate from July 16 to July 23, which is down only slightly from the 2.2% positivity rate from the previous seven day period. However, incident rates decreased at a more substantial rate from 26.5 to 11.6 per 100,000 residents, and confirmed cases decreased from 16 to seven.
Statewide, there were 2,393 confirmed cases from July 16 to July 23, which is almost 1,000 more than the 1,542 cases confirmed during the previous seven day period. Incident rates also increased from 12% to 18.7%, and the positivity rate increased from 1.7% to 2.8%.
Currently 33.8% of Bradford County is fully vaccinated and 36% have at least one dose. There is 52.1% of the state of Pennsylvania that is fully vaccinated and 57.1% have at least one dose. Out of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania, Bradford County ranks 63rd in percentage of residents with at least one vaccine dose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.