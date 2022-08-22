Bradford County COVID cases decrease mid-August (free to read)

Newly reported COVID-19 cases have decreased in the recent period of Aug. 10 to 16 in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The previous period was Aug. 3 to 9.
The following data is from the the recent period of the early warning dashboard:
Bradford County:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 89 to 81.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 147.5 to 134.3.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 10.8% to 12.4%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 5.9 to 6.7.
• According to the dashboard, there are currently no patients on ventilators, which is no change from the last period.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 1.1% to 0.6%.
Pennsylvania overall:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 17,084 to 15,675
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 133.4 to 122.4.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 17.2% to 17%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 1,228.4 to 1,273.4.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 45.3 to 50.1.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness remained at 0.6%.
Numbers that appear to have been adjusted since the Review’s last COVID report consist of:
• Bradford County: PCR rate from 10.9% to 10.8%.
• Pennsylvania: New cases from 16,652 to 17,084; Incidence rate from 130.1 to 133.4.
The recent case number of 81 is a slight decrease compared to the beginning of August. In the dashboard’s period of July 27 to Aug. 2, there were 86 COVID-19 cases in Bradford County.
The number of Bradford County residents that are fully vaccinated is 24,546 vaccinated out of 60,323 total residents. The overall commonwealth has over 8.5 million people fully vaccinated out of its total population of around 13 million.
There are currently fewer than five COVID-19 cases amongst children ages zero to 18 in Bradford County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Despite the lowing cases, Bradford County is still listed as a high transmission county compared to other Northern Tier ones, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard. Tioga and Susquehanna counties are listed as medium, while Sullivan and Wyoming counties are low transmission.
There have been 215 deaths related to COVID-19 in Bradford County since the beginning of the pandemic. Pennsylvania has had 46,494 deaths related to COVID-19.
Throughout the course of the pandemic, the Bradford County Department of Public Health has made a series of recommendations for people to do in order to safeguard against the COVID-19 virus. Actions include washing hands and wearing a face mask, especially in crowded areas. People should test themselves for COVID-19 if they have symptoms. If someone tests positive, they should quarantine to avoid spreading the virus.
