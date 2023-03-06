Bradford County COVID cases decrease, one new death [free to read]

The month of February concluded with COVID-19 cases decreased by almost half, while a new death related to the virus was recorded in Bradford County.
The Daily Review’s COVID report features data from the recent period of Feb. 22 to 28 of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The previous period was Feb. 15 to 21. Data consists of state numbers that have been updated and adjusted since the previous COVID report.
There are now 233 COVID-related deaths in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020.
For the entire commonwealth, Pennsylvania had an increase of 113 COVID-related deaths since the last dashboard period. Pennsylvania now has 50,281 total COVID deaths. The last period showed a total of 50,168.
Over 1.1 million Americans have died from the COVID-19 virus since the start of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Bradford County’s COVID cases decreased by 47 in the recent dashboard period. Specifically, cases decreased from 102 to 55.
Pennsylvania’s overall COVID cases decreased from 7,877 to 6,162.
For COVID-19 vaccinations, Bradford County has 25,524 residents fully vaccinated. This number is adjusted from the previous dashboard’s number of 25,525. Fully vaccinated residents consist of 42.3% of the county’s population of 60,323. Bradford County started 2022 with 22,640 residents fully vaccinated, which was 37.5%. Pennsylvania currently has around 8.7 million residents fully vaccinated out of around 13 million.
The following data is from the recent dashboard period:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 102 to 55.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 170.4 to 91.9.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 12.5% to 8.6%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 16.3 to 13.6.
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators remained the same at zero.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 2.1% to 1.4%.
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 7,877 to 6,162.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 60.6 to 47.4.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 12.1% to 10.9%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 1,151.3 to 1,133.1.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 49.3 to 49.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness remained the same at 0.9%.
Numbers that appear to have been adjusted since The Daily Review’s last COVID-19 report include:
Bradford County: New cases from 89 to 102, the incidence rate from 148.7 to 170.4, PCR rate from 11.6% to 12.5%, COVID hospitalizations from 17 to 16.3 and the percentage of emergency room visits from 1.5% to 2.1%.
Pennsylvania overall: New cases from 7,253 to 7,877, the incidence rate from 55.8 to 60.6, PCR rate from 11.8% to 12.1%, COVID hospitalizations from 1,158.4 to 1,151.3 and COVID-19 patients on ventilators from 50.1 to 49.3.
According to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard, Bradford County remains classified as high transmission for COVID-19. Data within the dashboard displays cases per 100,000 population for each county in Pennsylvania. Eight high transmission counties include Bradford, Cambria, Fulton, Forest, Franklin, Mifflin, Montour and York. Bradford County is the only one in the Northern Tier classified as high transmission.
The CDC and Bradford County Department of Public Health recommends that the public engage in various safety actions that can protect them from COVID-19. Individuals should wash their hands, wear masks in crowded areas and quarantine if they develop COVID-19 symptoms, especially if they have a positive COVID test.
For information on vaccinations, people can call the Pennsylvania DOH Office in Towanda at (570) 265-2194 or visit 142 Colonial Dr. Anyone can also visit the CDC website.
