Bradford County COVID cases decrease, one new death [free to read]

Bradford County has a total of 233 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

The month of February concluded with COVID-19 cases decreased by almost half, while a new death related to the virus was recorded in Bradford County.

The Daily Review’s COVID report features data from the recent period of Feb. 22 to 28 of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The previous period was Feb. 15 to 21. Data consists of state numbers that have been updated and adjusted since the previous COVID report.

