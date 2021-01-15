Bradford County Children and Youth Services will be undergoing an evaluation to see what improvements, if any, the county can make with the service.
On Thursday, the Bradford County Commissioners ratified a Nov. 1 agreement with SAM (Service Access & Management) Inc. to carry out the assessment at a fee of $5,000.
“It’s just an evaluation to see if there are any improvements that can be made, how they can be made, if any are required,” Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller explained. “It’s just a complete and thorough assessment of any needs that may or may not exist to better provide services to families and children in our county.”
Responding to some follow-up questions following Thursday’s meeting, Miller added, “Any future decisions regarding CYS services within our county will be evaluated once we have the completed report and any recommendations SAM Inc. makes to the Board of Commissioners.”
SAM Inc. provides human services and management services throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
