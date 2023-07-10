Fifteen-year-old Skyler Alteri, of Higgins Avenue in Sayre, was reported missing since Friday, July 7. He's described as approximately five feet, eight inches tall with brownish-blonde hair and hazel eyes. Associated companions include Sheena Barto, Wendy Cramner and Kelly Hess. Anyone with information on Alteri's whereabouts should call 911, your local police department, or Bradford County Children and Youth Services at (570) 265-2424 or (800) 326-8432.